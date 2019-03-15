Volvo to use 5G technology to remote-control machinery

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Swedish telecom companies Telia and Ericsson are teaming up with Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) to launch “Sweden’s first 5G network for industrial use at its facility in Eskilstuna”.The 5G network will be used at Volvo's research and development facility to develop solutions for remote control of machinery and fully automated solutions.It will also be used to increase understanding of how connected machines can create added value for the customer.Melker Jernberg, Volvo CE President said: “Automation has several levels and having 5G is an important technical support to enable us to drive development in this area.“These trials in Eskilstuna will include the remote control of a conventional wheel loader but also further tests of the HX2 concept load carrier.”“We can see that the industry’s interest in 5G is considerable. Automation of the entire flow will mean new ways of working and greater gains from efficiency.He added: “But to connect business-critical machines and vehicles requires a solution that is able to handle the massive amounts of data with guaranteed connection. That is what 5G can give us.”Volvo said that using 5G opens up new opportunities for greater efficiency, cutting costs and reducing risk in hazardous environments.But even with fully-automated systems, human intervention is still needed now and again for control.Today's remote-control technology has a time lag that makes it difficult to control at high speed or with high precision. 5G will make remote control simpler and safer.Anders Olsson, CEO of Telia Sweden, said he’s seeing “considerable” industry interest in 5G networks.“To connect business-critical machines and vehicles requires a solution that is able to handle the massive amounts of data with guaranteed connection. That is what 5G can give us,” Mr Olsson said.