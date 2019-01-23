Week-long initiative to champion British beef returns in April

An week-long initiative which aims to champion quality, British-produced beef as part of a balanced diet will return in April.Returning for its ninth year, the Great British Beef Week 2019, commencing from 1 to 7 April, will champion locally-sourced British beef.The group behind the initiative, Ladies in Beef, is now calling for farmers, producers and the public to help increase the spotlight on British beef.The week’s key themes will celebrate that beef forms part of the most popular dishes loved around the world and at home.It will also help educate consumers about the environmental and nutritional benefits of beef as part of their diet.During the week, Red Tractor will promote beef recipes and events will also raise money for farming charity, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).
Jilly Greed, who farms 200 suckler cows and youngstock on Devonshire water meadows, said: “This year, we’ll be championing that British beef is a very important part of the global diet, because of its quality, its nutritional and environmental health benefits.“We’d also like shoppers to know that British-farmed beef is good for the environment, with almost half (47%) of the UK’s many breeds of cattle managed on our mountains, moorlands, marshlands and wetland meadows.“This grassland increases the absorption of carbon from the atmosphere and has been grazed for thousands of years here, because livestock farming is an established part of our history.”Ms Greed added: “Beef is also a nutritionally valuable part of a balanced diet, being naturally rich in protein, it contains haem iron which is easily absorbed and it provides eight vitamins and minerals which contribute towards good health and wellbeing. Let’s make sure that beef is known as an important and healthy part of the global diet.”Farmers can download material to share on social media or display in their store by visiting Ladies in Beef.
