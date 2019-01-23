Welsh farmers reminded of Sheep and Goat Inventory deadline

Welsh farmers have been reminded that the 2019 Annual Sheep and Goat Inventory forms must be returned in just over one week's time.The form is a legal requirement and must be returned by no later than 1 February 2019 to avoid an increased risk of being selected for an inspection.The form should include the number of sheep and goats of which the farmer is the registered keeper, by CPH location, on 1 January 2019.Farmers must also record the number of sheep and goats on 1 January in their on-farm flock record to avoid a potential cross-compliance penalty.Sheep and goat keepers have the option of completing the form online. However keepers must have registered to EIDCymru prior to submitting the online inventory return. NFU Cymru Livestock Board Chairman, Wyn Evans said: “Farmers should have received the forms by 1 January 2019 and with a relatively short time period to get the Inventory form completed I would urge all sheep and goat keepers to prioritise this work if you haven’t already done so.”