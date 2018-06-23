Welsh farming industry searches for 'Woman Farmer of the Year'





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Rural women are being urged to enter the NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2018 competition, which is now in its 22nd year, and help celebrate the contribution of women in what has traditionally been a very male-dominated industry.The award is there to champion the role that women make to farming businesses and wider rural life.Previous winners have raised the profile of women in agriculture and used their success to reach out and encourage other women.NFU Cymru President, John Davies said “Over the years we have seen some exceptional winners of this award and we look forward to receiving applications for the 2018 title,” said Mr Davies.Cathy Davies, NFU Mutual’s Agent and NFU Group Secretary in Aberystwyth said: “We’ve seen a fantastic rise in the number of women farmers in the industry, many running farms themselves and leading diversification enterprises to increase farm income.“We are proud to recognise the critical role these women play in Welsh agriculture and hope that this award will inspire other women in Wales to take centre stage and influence farming in the future.”The winner of the competition will receive £500 and the person who nominates the winner will receive £50’s worth of local farm shop vouchers or goods.The closing date for the competition is Monday, 25th June 2018.