Welsh govt launches consultation on environment post-Brexit

The Welsh government has launched a consultation on its environmental principles and governance once the UK leaves the EU.The 12-week consultation aims to gather evidence to maintain 'effective and coherent' environmental governance after Brexit.After leaving the EU, environmental law and policy derived from the bloc will no longer be subject to the oversight of EU institutions.The Welsh government aims to deliver a legislation programme to ensure existing legislation can continue providing the same level of environmental standards and protection.The consultation seeks views on how environmental governance can be improved in a way that aligns with the wider framework. This could include improvements to existing structures and a specific oversight body.It also recognises whilst Brexit presents an opportunity for Wales to build on its existing legislation, there are instances where it will be important post-EU membership for the four administrations of the UK to work more collaboratively.
For example, where there are common UK obligations, UK wide governance may be appropriate.In Wales, legislation such as the Well-being of Future Generations and Environment Acts already emphasises sustainable development and the environment.As a result of the approach, Wales is seen as being more aligned to the structure at the EU level and is at a different starting position to the rest of the UK.Wales' Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “In Wales, we recognise our environment is intrinsically linked to our economy and essential to our society.“In developing solutions for Wales we will continue to avoid creating a siloed approach to the environment recognising environmental challenges and realising the significant opportunities requires social and economic action.“This is a complex issue which deserves careful consideration so we put in place the right governance arrangements for the future. I urge everyone with an interest to get involved and share their views with us,” she said.The closing date for the consultation is 23.59 on 9 June 2019.
