Wild boar which poses risk to farmed-pigs bites dog walker's finger off

A wild boar in the Forest of Dean has bitten off a dog-walker's finger, adding to a growing list of concerns surrounding the animal's public presence.53-year-old Clive Lilley told the media he was attacked by a wild boar as he walked his dog down a woodland track in the forest, located in Gloucestershire.The boar then came out of the wooded undergrowth and attacked Mr Lilley, biting off his finger. He described the pain as a "dull thud" which became "very painful and stung."It is believed to be the first time a wild boar has injured a person in the Forest of Dean, where they freely roam.Wild boar were once common in England, but were hunted to extinction at least 300-years ago. In recent years small populations of feral wild boar have become established again in the wild as a result of both accidental and deliberate releases from wild boar farms.The attack on Mr Lilley has added to a growing list of concerns surrounding their presence, in which the pig industry have frequently called them a "very genuine threat".Exotic diseaseNational Pig Association chief executive Dr Zoe Davies said wild boar's can pass exotic diseases to the domestic pig population.“These pigs are gaining access to waste food when they root around in household bins and at picnic sites. We need to be mindful that in Eastern Europe wild boar have been integral in the spread of the deadly African swine fever (ASF) virus,” Dr Davies explained.“If an exotic disease like ASF got into the UK’s wild boar population, it would become almost impossible to prove that the disease had been stamped out. This would wreck our burgeoning export market, now worth £350 million a year, with devastating consequences for the industry.“In addition, local businesses and tourism would suffer greatly as the whole area would be under restriction indefinitely. We only need to look back to the last foot-and-mouth disease outbreak to know exactly what impact this can have on local communities.”The pig industry has produced some materials urging the general public and farmers to do everything to keep ASF out of the UK.Wild boar have played a major part in spreading AFS in Eastern Europe.