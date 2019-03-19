Yorkshire farmers set to wheel out mobile milk vending machine

(Photo: The Home Farmer/Facebook)

Numerous villages within Wensleydale will be treated to the national park's first mobile milk vending machine on Saturday March 23.Farmers Ben and Adam Spence of ‘The Home Farmer‘, an Aysgarth-based farm business, are the creators of the idea.They run a small farm selling free range milk from their cows, direct from the milk vending machine.The vending machine sits inside 'The Home Farm Dairy Barn' - a horse trailer specially converted into a mobile shop.But now their intention is to move the vending machine from village to village up the national park's dales on a rota system.The Spences are one of a new generation of dairy farmers who see diversification and adding value to milk as crucial to their business model.The farm is also developing its own raw milk cheese, which benefited from one of the Yorkshire Dale's Sustainable Development Fund grants.