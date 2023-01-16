A-Plan Rural Insurance set up Rural Community blog

A-Plan Rural Insurance have set up a Rural Community blog as part of their work on social media to contribute to farmers' efforts in showcasing British farming.

The blog invites farmers to give their experiences in the industry, sharing their contributions to over 120,000 followers on Instagram.

Bridging the gap between farm and the consumer is something that lots of farmers are trying to do in an effort to help more people understand the reality of what goes into producing their food.

Since starting the blog, A-Plan Rural have worked with a great variety of farmers from differing backgrounds and locations all over the UK.

In their latest blog, they spoke with Ioan Humphrey’s, a sheep farmer based in Wales who has generated a large Instagram following from his content that shares the ups and downs he experiences on his farm.

They and asked him a series of questions around his farming background, how he got into farming, a typical day in his boots, and the opportunities he feels are available for people wanting to get into farming.

Read the full blog here.