A19 covered in slurry after tractor collides with car

The A19 near York was left covered in slurry after a JCB Fastrac towing a tanker crashed into a car, an accident which caused only minor injuries.

The serious collision occurred at about 9.15pm on Monday 7 December, at Escrick, North Yorkshire Police said.

The accident involved a black VW Beetle and a yellow JCB Fastrac towing a slurry tanker.

As a result of the collision, the JCB ended up on top of the car, trapping a passenger inside.

The slurry tanker was damaged, which resulted in a large amount of its contents leaking onto the road, police added.

A passenger in the VW was extracted by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The VW driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The JCB driver was uninjured.

Amazingly the occupants of the car weren't seriously injured given the final position of the vehicles.

Big thanks to @sierra18NY and his @NorthYorksFire team for extracting the car's passenger.

Investigation ongoing, witness appeal to follow pic.twitter.com/yms4VBLs2X — Mark Patterson (@TC1881_NYP) December 8, 2020

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The police investigation and recovery of the vehicles was completed by 2am.

"The A19 remained closed for several more hours while the carriageway was cleared of contaminated substances.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision... is asked to email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference number 12200222506."