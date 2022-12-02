AB Agri acquires Kite Consulting for undisclosed sum

Dairy consultancy business Kite Consulting and its associated firm Advance Sourcing have been acquired by agricultural business AB Agri for an undisclosed sum.

Announcing the acquisition, AB Agri, a global agri-food business, said both firms would complement its existing dairy business.

There will be no change to the management of Kite Consulting and Advance Sourcing, AB Agri explained on Thursday (1 December).

The two businesses would "continue to operate on a standalone basis offering independent advice".

Kite Consulting is a dairy specialist, working across the food supply chain, from farmers and food processors through to retailers.

Kite is well regarded across the sector, particularly for its technical and business consultancy service, which supports dairy farmers to improve the efficiency of their business and herd.

Advance Sourcing provides specialist products that help create value for its clients by improving a herd’s performance.

AB Agri CEO, José Nobre said Kite Consulting’s vision fit in with AB Agri's "ambition of putting our customers at the heart of everything we do".

"We are very pleased to welcome the Kite and Advance teams into the AB Agri network, bringing knowledge and technology together to create value for customers, as we look to support the UK dairy industry with our services and products.”

Kite managing partner, John Allen said the consultancy was 'delighted' to be part of the AB Agri network, adding it would "enable us to further grow and develop the business, creating additional value for our clients".

He said: "Both businesses are fully committed to the dairy sector and have a united vision for the future – one that sees the industry continue to meet the nutritional needs of consumers in a responsible way.

"As such, this next step will be a catalyst for Kite and Advance to embark on a new chapter, resulting in accelerated growth of our business and even stronger support for the dairy industry.”