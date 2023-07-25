Abattoirs report lamb numbers up but carcase weights lighter

Reduced carcase weights are limiting production volumes despite sheep and cattle numbers climbing during the first half of 2023, according to the latest UK abattoir data.

Prime lamb slaughterings have been strong so far this year with March recording the highest monthly throughput level of 1.2 million head, Defra figures reveal.

This is a result of a higher carry over of old season lambs into 2023 following a dryer summer and higher feed costs last year which delayed lambs coming forward at the end of 2022.

Looking at the figures, Glesni Phillips, Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales (HCC)’s Intelligence Executive, said: “Although new season lambs were slower to come forward initially, demand surrounding Easter and Ramadan encouraged higher numbers with June recording well over 1.0 million head.

“As a result, over 5.9 million lambs have been processed at UK abattoirs so far this year – up 4% (or 251,400 head) on 2022 levels, and 6% ahead of the longer term 5-year average.”

And it was a similar story with cattle: “Overall prime cattle throughput also recorded a year-on-year 1% increase at one million head while average carcase weights have been generally lighter to date during 2023,” Mr Phillips said.

The overall sheep average carcase weight for the year so far stands at 20.1kg – which is 0.5kg lighter than year-earlier levels. Cattle weights averaged 344.8kg, down 4.3 kg on the year.

The throughput of cull ewes and rams between January and June was also notably higher than year-earlier levels – up 4% to 823,000 head with average carcase weights also being lighter at 26.4kg, down 1.9kg on the year.

The total throughput of sheep and lambs so far in 2023 reached 6.8 million head.

“When compared to previous years; current levels are high and some six per cent ahead of the five-year average for the corresponding period,” Mr Phillips said.

“However, due to the lighter carcase weights for both categories of sheep, the total volume of sheep meat produced in this period is only one per cent higher than year-earlier levels at 141,400 tonnes.”

The UK pig market is the outlier in this period with 5.1 million head recorded by abattoirs, some 11% (or 619,300 head) fewer than in the corresponding period of 2022.

Mr Phillips explained: “A tight supply was forecast for 2023, with a notable drop in production compared to year-earlier levels, due to challenges within the industry leading to a contraction within the UK breeding herd as of late.”