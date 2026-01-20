Abi Reader elected NFU Cymru president ahead of key policy year

NFU Cymru has unanimously elected Cardiff dairy farmer Abi Reader as its new president, as the union prepares for major policy change and a key political year for Welsh agriculture.

Ms Reader will be supported by livestock farmer Paul Williams, from Nebo in Clwyd, who was elected deputy president.

Both appointments were confirmed at a meeting of the NFU Cymru Council in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday 20 January.

Ms Reader is a third-generation farmer, running a mixed dairy, sheep and arable business at Goldsland Farm near Wenvoe, alongside her parents and uncle.

She is widely known for her work promoting food and farming to the public and to young people, including as a co-founder of the Cows on Tour initiative and through regular engagement with schools.

A former NFU Cymru Wales Woman Farmer of the Year, she was awarded an MBE in 2019 for services to agriculture.

Ms Reader has been involved with NFU Cymru since 2012 and has held a number of senior roles within the union, including county chair and chair of the Dairy Board. For the past four years, she has served as deputy president.

She takes over from outgoing president Aled Jones, who chose not to stand for re-election after a long and distinguished period of service.

Speaking following her election, Ms Reader said she was conscious of the challenges facing the sector.

“I am honoured to have been elected as the new President of NFU Cymru by my farming peers,” she said. “It is a huge responsibility leading our industry in a period of considerable change, but I am ambitious about the opportunities for Welsh agriculture in the years ahead.”

She said a key priority would be navigating new policy frameworks. “This year sees the implementation of the long-awaited Sustainable Farming Scheme,” she said.

“NFU Cymru has been at the forefront of the scheme design process in recent years and although the scheme has transformed considerably since its early iterations, we still think there is work to do.”

Ms Reader said she was committed to working with the Welsh government and industry partners to refine the scheme where necessary.

She also highlighted the wider political context. “In addition to the changing policy landscape, we also have considerable political change on the horizon with elections for the new look Senedd fast approaching,” she said.

New deputy president Paul Williams farms beef and sheep at Cae Haidd near Llanrwst, alongside his wife Dwynwen and their three children.

He has been an NFU Cymru member for more than 20 years and previously served as Clwyd county chairman, experience which the union says will be important as it continues to lobby on behalf of farmers.

Mr Williams was closely involved in organising the display of 5,500 pairs of wellington boots outside the Senedd in 2023, highlighting farmers’ concerns over the Welsh government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme framework at the time.

Following his election, Mr Williams said representing members’ interests would be his focus.

“It is an honour to have been elected to this role within this great organisation,” he said. “I can’t wait to work with Abi, the wider membership and NFU Cymru’s professional staff to deliver on the issues that matter most to farmers in Wales.”

He said the future of farming for the next generation was a key motivation.

“As a father with children who are eager to pursue a career in farming themselves, I’m driven to ensure that the next generation is able to push this industry further forward,” he said.

Mr Williams also pointed to ongoing challenges. “Ongoing issues such as bovine TB, the legislative burden of Welsh government’s water quality regulations and concerns over milk price continue to trouble farmers across the country,” he said.

He added that effective representation would be essential. “As farmers it’s so important that we speak with one strong, collective voice on these issues to deliver change,” he said.

With major policy reforms under way and Senedd elections approaching, the new NFU Cymru leadership team will play a central role in representing Welsh farmers in discussions with government in Cardiff Bay, Westminster and beyond.