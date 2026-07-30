ABN to quit UK pig and poultry feed market

One of Britain’s biggest pig and poultry feed suppliers is preparing to leave the market, raising questions over the future of its mills, workforce and customer contracts.

ABN has announced its intention to withdraw from the UK monogastric compound feed sector and is considering options for its remaining sites.

These options include the possible sale of the mills or other parts of the business.

In a statement, the company said: “We have taken an incredibly difficult decision about the future of our UK monogastric compound feed business, ABN. Our intention for ABN is to exit this industry. This means exploring options, including divestment, for our remaining ABN mills.”

ABN has not yet identified the mills affected, the number of employees involved or the expected timetable for its withdrawal.

It is also unclear whether any sites could close if buyers are not found.

The company said the decision followed a review of long-term changes affecting the British pig and poultry feed market.

“This decision follows careful consideration of the long-term changes affecting the UK monogastric compound feed market,” ABN said.

No further details were provided about the commercial pressures behind the decision.

ABN said supporting employees and communicating with those affected would remain a priority as it considers the future of the business.

“Throughout this process, our priority will be to support our people, communicate openly and responsibly, and provide certainty wherever possible,” the company said.

It has also promised to maintain deliveries while the process continues.

“We are committed to maintaining continuity of supply and delivering for our customers while we work towards the best possible outcome for our mills, our colleagues and all those connected to the business,” ABN added.

The withdrawal could have significant implications for competition and feed supply across the pig and poultry sectors, although ABN has said customers will continue to be supplied during the process.

The company has not confirmed how long existing arrangements will remain in place or what will happen to customer contracts if its mills are sold.

ABN sold its Fridaythorpe feed mill in East Yorkshire to Cranswick in 2025.

It also announced in 2025 that work had started on a major animal nutrition complex.

The location and future of that project, and whether it falls outside the monogastric compound feed business, were not detailed in the source material.

Further information is also needed on potential buyers, the effect on employees and whether the company will retain any UK animal nutrition operations.