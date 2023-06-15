ABP Foods acquires two meat production facilities from Scotbeef

Meat processor ABP Foods - one of Europe's largest food businesses - has acquired two production sites from rival Scotbeef.

Scotbeef, a family-owned meat company based in Stirlingshire, has sold its abattoir at Bridge of Allan and meat packing facility at Queenslie, Glasgow to ABP.

The sale is expected to complete at the end of next month, both firms have confirmed.

Frank Stephenson, group chief executive of Irish red meat giant ABP, said the processor looked forward to ensure "a smooth and seamless transition".

He said: “It will be very much business as usual with a commitment to building on Scotbeef’s well-established tradition and reputation for high-quality Scottish red meat products.”

Scotbeef CEO Robbie Galloway added that the sales "secures the ongoing viability of these slaughtering and packing facilities in Scotland."

"This sale is the right move for our staff and producer suppliers," Mr Galloway added.

“Like Scotbeef, ABP is a family run business and we have been working closely with them to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are appreciative of the support and help we have received from the Goodman family and their ABP colleagues as we have gone through this process.

"We wish them well for the future with this acquisition."

Scotbeef will continue to operate from their sites in Inverurie, East Kilbride, Annan, Heysham and Woverhampton.