ABP's acquisition of two ScotBeef facilities 'a significant concern' for farmers

The acquisition of two ScotBeef red meat facilities by Irish red meat giant ABP Foods has been called a 'significant concern' for the Scottish farming industry.

ABP Foods - one of Europe's largest food businesses - recently announced it will buy ScotBeef's abattoir at Bridge of Allan and its meat packing facility at Queenslie.

The sale is expected to complete at the end of next month, both firms confirmed.

However, NFU Scotland said any consolidation in red meat processing "risks undermining the healthy competition required in our markets for red meat".

The future of Scotland's live auction ring system was "critical" to transparency for the primary producer, and this "must be maintained in Scotland".

The union's president, Martin Kennedy: "The acquisition of ScotBeef’s Bridge of Allan abattoir and Queenslie meat packing plant in Scotland by ABP Food Group is a significant concern for our membership.

"It is imperative that investment in the sector continues to focus on local, multi species abattoirs to maintain and underpin production of our iconic red meat in Scotland."

However, he said any commitment to maintain Scottish processing and packaging sites under ABP were to be welcomed.

"We are relieved that ScotBeef will continue to operate in Inverurie, Annan and East Kilbride," Mr Kennedy added.

"These sites play a crucial role in adding value to farm businesses, as well as supporting local communities through jobs, and protecting our standards and provenance."

Scotbeef CEO Robbie Galloway said that the sales "secures the ongoing viability of these slaughtering and packing facilities in Scotland."

"This sale is the right move for our staff and producer suppliers," Mr Galloway added.

“Like Scotbeef, ABP is a family run business and we have been working closely with them to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are appreciative of the support and help we have received from the Goodman family and their ABP colleagues as we have gone through this process.

"We wish them well for the future with this acquisition."

Scotbeef will continue to operate from their sites in Inverurie, East Kilbride, Annan, Heysham and Woverhampton.

Frank Stephenson, group chief executive of Irish red meat giant ABP, said the processor looked forward to ensure "a smooth and seamless transition".

He said: “It will be very much business as usual with a commitment to building on Scotbeef’s well-established tradition and reputation for high-quality Scottish red meat products.”