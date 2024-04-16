Academics to project positive red meat news to combat misinformation

A group of academics have banded together to project positive news about eating red meat as a result of their concerns about the impacts of inaccurate and partisan research.

The group states that livestock systems are “too precious to society to become the victim of simplification, reductionism or zealotry.”

It includes Professor Peer Ederer, who is also co-founder and director of the Global Observatory of Accurate Livestock Sciences, which aims to research and communicate scientific evidence about the role of animals in the global food system.

“The vast majority of scientists are positive about red meat’s nutritional, ecological, environmental and ethical role in society,” Prof Ederer said.

He cited examples of where inaccurate research had been corrected or was to be corrected by scientists seeking to redress the balance - “examples of where science is able to heal itself."

In an article in The Lancet, he said that linking deaths to red meat had been proven to be wrong and the revision accepted by the authors and the publishers.

Similarly, a recent piece published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggesting support for dietary recommendations for limiting consumption of red meat had been rebuked.

“This same information has been republished again and again and again - and yet the scientific community has disproved it again and again and again”, Prof Ederer said.

“We need to ask ourselves a question - how come they keep on publishing this nonsense? It is always headline news in all scientific journals and then also in mainstream media.

"Yet the studies that are debunking it - well, they seem to get buried in some scientific and academic material that never sees the light of day.

“I cannot give you an answer, but within the Dublin Declaration we are working on trying to figure out why this is the case and making those reasons known."

Responding, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said Professor Ederer’s message was important as it "resonates with the Welsh way of producing red meat".

HCC’s head of strategic marketing, Laura Pickup said: “Our farming systems are non-intensive and rely on abundant grass and rainfall.

“Lean red meat is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, and when combined with other healthy ingredients, contributes towards good health as part of a balanced diet.

“We are pleased to hear acclaimed academics such as Professor Dr Ederer banging the drum on behalf of our industry."