Activists interrupt NFU president's speech at conference

Two animal activists stormed the NFU's conference in London earlier today while the union's president was giving a speech.

The protestors, who were part of the group PETA UK, crashed the stage with a banner that read 'Root for the planet! Go vegan'.

The female pair were seen wearing carrot masks, with one shouting: "Root for the planet. Farming animals is unsustainable, we must switch to plant-based."

Cheers were then heard as an audience member leapt on stage and ripped the banner from the activists' hands.

CARROT CHAOS at the NFU Conference!



PETA 'carrots' crashed the National Farmers Union Conference today to urge an END to government subsidies for the meat, egg, and dairy industries and to call for support for plant-based farming instead.

PETA, which shared the footage on social media, said: "Animal agriculture gobbles up resources, pollutes the planet, and kills over 1 BILLION animals in the UK every year."

The incident happened as Tom Bradshaw, the NFU's president, was giving a speech on the hardships that many farmers are now facing.

He called on the government to reset its relationship with farmers, as many businesses are 'still reeling' after the announcement of the inheritance tax proposal in the budget.

Bad policy, worsening geopolitics and unprecedented weather have also left some sectors of farming in the worst cashflow crisis for generations, Mr Bradshaw said.