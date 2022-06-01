Activists urge LEGO to rebrand new farm toy set as 'sanctuary'

Animal rights activists have called on toy company LEGO to rebrand its new farm set as a 'sanctuary' for animals.

LEGO will launch a new toy farm set for children this month, which includes a tractor, a greenhouse, farm animals and farmers.

However, in a letter to the toy firm's CEO, animal rights group PETA called the set "a false and misleading depiction of animal agriculture".

The group urged Niels Christiansen to rebrand the children's toy as a "sanctuary, where animals are free to live out their lives in peace."

The campaign group said that the "the reality for farmed animals is a far cry from LEGO’s peaceful, happy scene."

Activists also said the meat, egg and dairy industries were a "leading cause of the climate catastrophe".

PETA has a lengthy history of submitting complaints.

Last year, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) threw out complaints by PETA against Noble Foods’ premium Happy Egg brand.

The group had complained to the watchdog that the description of happy eggs in advertising was misleading.