Actor and Dorset farmer Martin Clunes is Hartpury's new chancellor

Actor and Dorset farmer Martin Clunes has been appointed as the new chancellor of Hartpury University and Hartpury College.

Mr Clunes will serve as the honorary head of both specialist educational institutions, representing Hartpury in a ceremonial and ambassadorial capacity.

The appointment marks an important milestone for the Gloucestershire university and college that offers land-based undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

One of Britain’s most well-known actors, Mr Clunes has starred in popular series and films including Doc Martin, Shakespeare in Love, and Men Behaving Badly. He also runs a 130-acre livestock farm.

Speaking about the appointment, he said: “I’m deeply honoured to be appointed as the inaugural Chancellor of Hartpury University and Hartpury College.

"I look forward to sharing many of my passions and interests with like-minded students, staff, governors and alumni and am excited to share in their numerous success stories.

“I also look forward to advocating for the university and college’s many impressive achievements, helping to champion and support Hartpury at an exciting time in its 75-year history.”

Professor Andy Collop, vice-chancellor of Hartpury added: “We are delighted that Martin will become our first Chancellor and look forward to him playing a pivotal supporting role in the growth and evolution of Hartpury University and Hartpury College.

“Martin’s commitment and experience in the equestrian, agricultural, animal and countryside realms align particularly well to Hartpury’s own values and specialisms.

"I have no doubt that he’ll contribute to Hartpury’s rich heritage and help to inspire staff and students alike”.