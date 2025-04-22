Adam Henson joins judges for 2025 YFC awards to celebrate talent

Adam Henson, renowned farmer and TV presenter, will join the panel of judges for the 2025 National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs YFC Achiever Awards.

The NFYFC's awards, now in their sixth year, are set to celebrate the achievements of young people in farming and rural communities across the country.

They recognise the dedication of YFC members who contribute to their communities, show initiative in their work and help develop other young rural leaders.

This year’s national awards ceremony will take place on 8 November 2025 at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham.

Adam Henson will judge the coveted Young Farmer of the Year Award, seeking an outstanding individual who demonstrates best practices in agriculture, promotes farm safety and inspires others with innovative ideas.

Mr Henson expressed his excitement: “I am delighted to support the Young Farmers’ Clubs to help them find a standout individual for the Young Farmer of the Year Award.

"I’ll be looking for individuals who are not only passionate about farming, but who are also sharing best practice, championing farm safety, and inspiring others through innovative ideas."

Mr Henson will be joined by a diverse judging panel, including podcaster and content creator Charlotte Ashley, TikTok influencer Tom Turner, wheelchair farmer Michael Nixon, content creator Sophie Aplin, and NFU Vice President David Exwood.

The highly competitive Club of the Year category will highlight a YFC that exemplifies inclusivity, strong programming, and safeguarding practices.

The awards also include the Community Spirit Award, with Yorkshire beef and sheep farmer Tom Carlisle serving as a judge.

This award celebrates the charitable contributions of YFCs, who raise an estimated £1.5 million annually for good causes.

With membership at an all-time high since 2019, the New Member of the Year category will recognise a member who has made a significant impact during their first year.

Michael Nixon, a judge for this category, said: “I am really looking forward to seeing the nominees to see what the next generation has planned.

"My son will be joining YFC this year so it will be interesting to see where the industry is going.”

The Entrepreneur of the Year category will celebrate innovative rural and farming initiatives, particularly those launched during the pandemic.

Other categories include Aspiring Rural Leader and the Heart of YFC Award, with an online vote from the membership determining the winner of the latter.

NFYFC President John Lee emphasised the importance of the awards: “With pressures on our industry, it is beneficial to stop and reflect on all that has been achieved by being part of a YFC.”