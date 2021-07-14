Adam Henson meets farmers risking it all for survival

A new TV series presented by Adam Henson will see the celebrity farmer meeting producers who are risking it all in a fight for survival.

Our Family Farm Rescue, a new Channel 5 programme which airs at 9pm on Tuesday 20 July, will see Adam Henson visiting a new farm each week.

British family farms have been passed down through the generations, but today, making a living from farming is harder than ever.

To survive, farmers need to change their ways and in this series, Adam meets other farmers and follows their journeys through the highs and lows.

The series will run for four weeks, featuring a different farming family each week from across the UK including Manchester, Scotland, Cornwall and Wales.

Craig Hunter, creative director of factual at STV Studios said: “Farmers have been diversifying for generations.

"But through the filming of this series we know there’s even more reason for many to transform their businesses and change direction now.

"Over the past six months we’ve met incredible people dealing with some of the most difficult challenges facing farmers today.

"It was a privilege to hear their stories and follow their journeys with Adam, and we’re pleased to share their experiences with viewers across the UK in Our Family Farm Rescue.”

The first episode of Our Family Farm Rescue broadcasts at 9pm on Tuesday 20 July on Channel 5.