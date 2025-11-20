Addington Fund revives 'Give a Little, Make a Lot' to support farm families

A long-running farming charity initiative is being revived this month, with the Addington Fund relaunching its ‘Give a Little, Make a Lot’ scheme to help raise vital support for farming families across England and Wales.

First created after the 2001 foot and mouth outbreak, the scheme enables farmers to make a small donation every time they sell livestock, with contributions collected automatically at participating livestock markets.

More than twenty years on, Addington Fund says the pressures facing agriculture — from rising costs and extreme weather to rural housing shortages — have driven a steady rise in farmers seeking help.

Under the relaunched scheme, farmers can pledge 30p per head on sheep and pig sales and £1 per head on cattle, with the donations passed directly to the charity.

Sue English, fund director at Addington Fund, said the scheme demonstrated how modest acts of generosity could add up to meaningful support.

“The scheme shows how small acts of generosity can make a big difference,” she said. She added that the original scheme had raised £12,000, directly helping farmers and farm workers needing housing, emergency assistance or support to start out in the industry.

The Livestock Auctioneers Association (LAA), which has backed the campaign since its inception, is again supporting the rollout and helping markets take part.

Alastair Brown, LAA policy & strategy officer, said the initiative reflected the values at the heart of farming. “The farming community has always been built on resilience, compassion and a willingness to help one another,” he said, describing the scheme as capturing that spirit. He added that “even the smallest contributions can create meaningful change”.

Money raised through the scheme will help fund Addington’s housing support for those forced to leave their homes, emergency relief provided through Forage Aid in cases such as flooding, drought or disease outbreaks, and opportunities for new entrants through grants and a starter farm scheme.

With agricultural challenges continuing to mount, the charity hopes strong farmer participation this year will help extend support to even more families in need.