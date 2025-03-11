Additional £1m aims to tackle water quality issues in River Wye

An additional £1m has been announced to tackle water quality issues in the River Wye, including research to look at the impacts of changing farming practices.

The Welsh and UK governments have today (11 March) unveiled a cross-border research programme, and local farmers will play a key role in it.

Cardiff and London will investigate the sources of the pollution and pressures affecting the river, and develop and test new ways to improve water quality.

Researchers will also examine what’s driving wildlife decline and water flow, as well as the impacts of changing farming practices and land management.

The programme will work closely with organisations including the Wye Catchment Partnership, the Nutrient Management Board, and farming groups like Herefordshire Rural Hub and Farm Cymru.

Announcing it, Water Minister Emma Hardy said: “For too long, the River Wye has suffered from extreme pollution, leading to devastating effects on wildlife and impacting all those who live along its banks.

“That is why we’re resetting relationships on both sides of the border to share our knowledge and make sure this research translates into real action.

“But we must go further, and vital research like this gets us one step closer to cleaning up rivers like the Wye for good."

The research will support wider government planning on water quality, nature recovery and farming regulation by identifying interventions that could be implemented at a landscape scale.

It builds on existing collaboration between the UK and Welsh governments, including an ongoing £20m project addressing soil phosphorus levels.

Deputy First Minister of Wales Huw Irranca-Davies said the new research programme was an important step to protect the River Wye.

He added: “This research funding will support both nature recovery and sustainable farming practices to improve the local environment.

“By bringing together expertise from both sides of the border and working closely with local groups, we can better understand the challenges facing the river and find the solutions that will make a difference.”