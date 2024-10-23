ADM's regenerative agriculture programme opens for UK farmers

Enrolment to ADM's regenerative agriculture programme has opened to farmers in the UK for the 2025 growing season.

The global feed and grain trader's programme has so far enrolled more than 260 farmers since its launch in the UK just over a year ago.

The initiative focuses first on oilseed crops and milling wheat, but it is now expanding to capture more farmers and growers.

It aims to support them to implement practices that help to improve soil health and water quality, promote biodiversity and curb carbon emissions.

Farmers in the UK who enrol in the programme receive incentive payments for each hectare farmed using regenerative farming methods.

They also receive technical support on how best to implement these practices on their farm, such as planting cover crops to support soil health and store more carbon in the soil.

The company's UK programme was designed in partnership with Map of Agriculture Ltd, an agricultural data platform.

This gives farmers insights into the environmental impact of their supply chains, whilst novel practice verification techniques, such as remote sensing, enables solutions.

Jonathan Lane, managing director of ADM said: “Farmers understand the important role regenerative agriculture plays in securing the future of their businesses and the planet.

“ADM is committed to supporting farmers in our effort to create a more sustainable and resilient food system, and our UK experience gives us confidence as we seek to continue to scale up our efforts globally.”

After expanding from North America to Europe last year, ADM’s global programme is targeting 3.5 million acres in 2024 as the company advances toward its new goal of 5 million acres in 2025.

According to the firm, its Scope 3 GHG footprint was reduced in 2023 and delivered modelled CO2 sequestration that was equivalent to removing more than 135,000 cars from the road for a year.

Farmers who are interested in learning more about the regenerative agriculture programme and how they can enrol can speak to their ADM farm trader.