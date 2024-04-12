Administrators confirm sale of historic Scottish agri machinery firm

A 117-year-old Aberdeenshire agricultural machinery firm that went into administration has been sold, saving 15 jobs.

As a result of cash flow issues, Balgownie Ltd and Balgownie Rentals Ltd, with premises in Inverurie and Turrif, entered administration in March.

The company provides machinery to the agricultural, construction, and ground care industries in the North of Scotland.

It has a trading history as far back as 1907 and is known for its quality and outstanding customer service.

Richard Bathgate and Graeme Bain of Johnston Carmichael LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators.

They have now confirmed the sale of the historic Scottish farming machinery business to MacGregor Industrial Supplies Ltd, in turn preserving 15 jobs.

The sale includes both the Inverurie and Turriff trading sites.

Richard Bathgate said: “We are delighted to have sold the business and assets of Balgownie and preserved employment for 15 skilled staff.

"Balgownie is a well-respected name and long-established brand that provides machinery to the agricultural, construction, and groundcare industries in the North of Scotland.”

John MacGregor, managing director of MacGregor Industrial Supplies, said: "This acquisition is in line with our mission to grow MacGregor Industrial Supplies Limited.

"We believe customers will benefit as we continue to strengthen our product and service capability throughout Aberdeenshire and the MIS branch network.

"It is our goal to continue providing the highest level of customer service during this time and in the future."