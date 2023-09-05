Advanced stockperson workshops return to help pig sector's challenges

A programme of advanced workshops for pig workers is returning after a four-year break to address the sector's growing challenges and responsibilities.

AHDB has redesigned its Stockperson Plus syllabus to cover topics such as water management, managing casualty pigs, and assurance schemes for the first time.

The levy board said the redeveloped programme, which has moved entirely online, "helps cement our role as the leading organisation of such training".

The newer advanced technical sessions are aimed at stockpeople who already have a good understanding.

It is also for people who have completed the SDS and want to progress to become a supervisor or manager.

Andrew Palmer, AHDB knowledge exchange relationship manager said: “We’ve brought the scheme back because of how quickly many workers in the industry are finding themselves faced with greater responsibilities.

“Having spoken to stockpeople and their managers we’ve included a few new topics along with options for indoor and outdoor units.

“We used to offer face-to-face sessions but have taken some of the learnings from how we had to adapt during Covid and decided to offer the course completely online.

“That way it fits in to the workloads of those we’re aiming to attract from within pig husbandry and will allow more to attend.”

The training sessions will begin in late October 2023 and run until March 2024.