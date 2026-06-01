Advisers warn farmers to fix RPA data before SFI rush

Farmers are being warned to prepare for the reopening of the Sustainable Farming Incentive or risk missing out when applications resume in June.

Carter Jonas said farmers and landowners should review their options now, with the first phase of the SFI reopening expected to apply to eligible smaller holdings.

The June round is expected to be available to farms under 50 hectares where there is no other Environmental Land Management revenue agreement.

Wider access to SFI 2026 is due to follow in September, when Carter Jonas expects strong demand from businesses facing squeezed commodity prices and expiring stewardship agreements.

Chris Turner, partner at Carter Jonas, said farm businesses should already be assessing their position.

“We currently await opening of the June round of Sustainable Farming Incentive, which will be available to farms under 50ha and where there is no other Environmental Land Management revenue agreement,” he said.

Mr Turner said Defra had published headline payment rates for a reduced number of options, but had not yet issued updated prescriptions.

He said these were “likely to be generally very comparable”.

“SFI 2026 will be available to all other businesses in September of this year, with interest likely to be strong in light of commodity prices and numbers of existing agreements coming to a close,” he said.

“All agreements will be subject to the overall cap of £100,000 per annum and area limits relating to the holding.”

Carter Jonas said uncertainty around future schemes, tighter farm margins and pressure on public spending meant businesses could not afford to wait passively for more detail.

“While the temptation to wait for a full picture is understandable, doing nothing is the last thing that landowners should consider,” Mr Turner said.

The firm is advising farmers to review likely SFI and Countryside Stewardship options immediately.

Businesses are also being urged to model potential agreements against the £100,000 annual cap and prepare draft applications so they are ready to submit when the windows open.

Carter Jonas said Rural Payments Agency data should also be checked and updated before demand increases.

“Update land use, boundaries, and holding links on the RPA portal now,” Mr Turner said.

“Rural Payments Service changes are quiet today, but they won’t be once guidance drops.”

The firm said farmers should also protect existing environmental features where possible, despite gaps between agreements and continuing uncertainty over future funding.

Mr Turner said some farms may have no active agreement in place requiring features to be maintained once previous agreements end.

He also warned there was no longer a BPS annual land-use return to evidence where such features existed.

“Where margins, corridors and other key features already exist, businesses should plan carefully before making changes,” he said.

Carter Jonas said many farmers remained committed to environmental delivery, despite frustration over policy clarity and scheme administration.

“Farmers feel passionately about the environmental work they have done over the past 30 years and they want to carry it through,” Mr Turner said.

He added that businesses needed to be ready to act quickly when the application windows open.

“Policy clarity may be slow, but farm businesses can’t afford to be,” he said.

“Get your plan on paper, fix your RPA data, and be poised to submit the day the window opens.”