AF Group delivers largest ever crop protection rebate

AF delivers £800,000 back to members in its largest ever crop protection rebate

The AF Group – the largest agricultural buying group in the UK - is to deliver £800,000 back to its members in its largest ever crop protection rebate.

The farmer-owned group, based in Norfolk, sources more than £275m of goods every year for more than 3,500 shareholder members.

The spring crop protection rebate is the latest in a line of regular contractual rebates, offered on products and services including fertilisers, machinery, and mobile contracts.

Lindy Blanchard, Head of Crop Production at AF, said: "We're delighted to offer this spring crop protection rebate. Our strategy has laid the foundation for stronger supplier relationships which is delivering more value back to our members.







“We will continue to negotiate the best terms and plan supply in order to help members manage one of their highest variable costs.

“This level of support enables businesses to plan with confidence and our rebate is another example of our integrated approach working for members and suppliers alike.”

Despite the unpredictable times facing the industry, the group also announced at the end of its last financial year that it was returning £1.6m in value back to its members.