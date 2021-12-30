Agri drone pioneers join Hartpury’s Farm Tech Box Park

A drone technology business dedicated to opening up low-level airspace for responsible drone use is the latest company to join Hartpury’s Digital Innovation Farm Tech Box Park.

DronePrep supports drone delivery projects across the UK via their innovative technology platform and Drone Delivery Register app.

It connects drone pilots with farmers and landowners, allowing them to plan flights and create safe spaces in low-level airspace in which to fly.

In response to the pandemic, the firm partnered with Royal Mail, NHS and other biotech companies to offer the UK’s first scheduled drone flights to deliver essential PPE and test kits to remote communities.

It joins Hartpury’s Tech Box Park facility, which is dedicated to enabling the growth of innovative local businesses looking to develop new or existing products and accelerate them into the agri-tech market.

The DronePrep platform has also been used on pioneering agri-tech R&D projects to allow farmers to utilise low-level airspace above their land more effectively for monitoring crop growth and vegetation.

DronePrep CEO, Gareth Whatmore said: “The DronePrep team have been working closely with the Hartpury Agri-Tech Centre team to explore how farmers can use drones to create diversified income for farm estates.

"It’s been an amazing adventure thus far and we’re incredibly excited to join the Tech Box Park community to strengthen ties with Hartpury and the farming community.”

Catherine Briggs, Digital Innovation Farm Tech Box Park Manager added: “[We] very much look forward to supporting them with the development of their pioneering drone delivery technology.”

The Digital Innovation Farm project provides an opportunity for students and staff to connect with business, whether through research partnerships or work placement and employment opportunities.

Russell Marchant, Vice-Chancellor of Hartpury said: “By 2030, our state-of-the-art complex will be attracting leading agri-tech companies and contributing to increased productivity in the UK and beyond.”