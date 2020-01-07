Agri haulage firm fined after worker fell off trailer

An agricultural haulage company has been fined thousands after an employee fell from height and sustained severe injuries.

W D Cormack & Sons, a partnership operating a haulage business, has been ordered to pay £8,000 after a driver fell nearly three metres from the trailer to the ground.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that on 9 February 2016, the employee was securing a load of grain bags on a curtain-sider trailer, at Thormean Granary, Milnathort.

He then fell from the trailer to the ground, sustaining severe injuries as a result of the fall.







An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) identified that there was a failure to make a suitable and sufficient risk assessment and a failure to provide and maintain a safe system of work.

W D Cormack & Sons of, Castletown, Thurso pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Norman Schouten said: “This incident could have been avoided by implementing effective measures to control work at height on trailers.

“Load securing systems, which allow drivers to secure loads from the ground, can be easily fitted to curtain-siders.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standard.”