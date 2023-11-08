Agri machinery firm Staines Hire to sell dozens of tractors at auction

A major auction is set to be hosted on behalf of UK-wide agricultural machinery hire business Staines Hire Ltd, as the firm seeks to clear excess stock.

Totalling over 119 lots, the sale will include 20 John Deere and JCB tractors, 18 fuel bowsers, 30 tankers, flatbed trailers, HV tractor units and various other machinery.

Staines Hires, founded in 1992 in Devon, said it was holding this auction to clear some of its excess stock as a result of a change in government policy.

The firm has been involved in some of the largest infrastructure projects across the UK to date, including Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station and HS2.

Many of the machines on offer are built to industrial specification, have only been used for a handful of hours and are available in nearly new condition.

Geoff Wyatt, plant hire manager at Staines Hire said: “The machinery which will be offered at the Cheffins sale is now surplus to our requirements following the cutbacks from the government.

"As a result, many of these machines have barely been used and we are now looking to focus the business on the Southwest of England, which is our home territory, from our locations in Torrington, Devon and Bridgwater in Somerset."

Highlights include a 2022 John Deere 6215R tractor, a 2020 John Deere 6155R tractor and a 2022 John Deere 6155M tractor with only 111 hours, as well as a 2020 JCB Fastrac 4220.

In addition, there is a 2023 Super-Bowser, a 2012 22 ft flatbed Staines trailer, as well as flails, salt spreaders, mowers, containers and more.

East Anglian auctioneer Cheffins said it expected to see some strong prices throughout all of the sections.

Oliver Godfrey, director of the machinery division at Cheffins, said the auction was set to be a significant sale for both the construction and agricultural industries.

“Recent sales on behalf of contractors and dealers, as well as farmers, have shown that the second-hand machinery market continues to pull punches with prices consistently rising for good quality and well-maintained machinery.

"While the logjam for new equipment appears to be easing, many buyers have continued to head to auction to get better value for money than buying new.

"The export market has also returned with full force over the past 12 months, with sales worldwide from both our monthly machinery sales hosted at Sutton and at on-site sales hosted throughout the country.”

The auction will take place on Wednesday 15 November at the Bicester Heritage site, Oxfordshire.