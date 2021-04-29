Agri society to issue £10k land-based skills grants

An agricultural society has introduced a new £10,000 grant for skills and qualifications for people currently working in land-based industries.

The South of England Agricultural Society's grants are for people of any age who are working in industries such as farming.

Those who work in horticulture, viticulture, forestry and land management can also apply for the £10,000.

The grants can be provided for a wide range of skills such as crop spraying, chainsaw use, sheep shearing or first aid.

They can also be used by people who would like to develop their management or business skills.

The society said they were available to anyone 'as long as they are already working in a land-based industry, whether as employer or employee'.

"The intention is that grant recipients will also engage with the South of England Agricultural Society," the society added.

"For example by becoming a member, helping at shows, or providing information on their training which can be used as an example to encourage others to apply.

"The Education Committee will meet twice per year to consider applications."

Deadlines to apply for the grant this year have been set for 31 May and 31 October.

Those interested in applying have been told to email education@seas.org.uk.