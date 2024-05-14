Agri students reminded of bursary paying 75% of postgraduate fees

Bursaries which pay up to 75 percent of course fees for postgraduate agriculture students will close for applications next month.

Prospective postgraduate agriculture students have until the end of June to apply for NFU Mutual’s 2024 Centenary Award.

The annual award provides bursaries paying up to 75% of course fees for selected students who are undertaking a postgraduate course in agriculture (master’s or PhD) within the UK.

It was created by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust in 2010 to celebrate NFU Mutual’s 100th anniversary, with the objective of "creating a legacy for the future".

To date, 52 agricultural students have received bursaries to help further their studies.

The 2024 award, which launched in January, is open to individuals who have gained, or are expected to gain, a 2:1 or above in agriculture or a related degree.

Individuals must be accepted or provisionally accepted on a master’s or PhD course in agriculture in the UK, during the 2024/2025 academic year.

Talking about the scheme, Jim McLaren MBE, NFU Mutual chairman, said: “NFU Mutual is committed to creating a positive and sustainable difference for those living and working in rural communities.

"Our Centenary Award supports passionate individuals to further their personal contribution to UK agriculture, whilst also championing research and innovation for the industry.”

How do I apply?

To select the award recipients, the judging panel will be looking for applicants who are not only academic performers, but also have a passion for UK agriculture and demonstrate potential to become a future industry leader.

The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust has also identified four areas of interest for eligible students. At least one of these areas must form part of the applicant’s postgraduate course:

• The application of science and innovative technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability for UK farming businesses

• Building resilience and safeguarding the physical and mental wellbeing of those living and working in the UK agricultural industry

• Tackling the risks of climate change, whilst maintaining food security, to improve the sustainability of UK agriculture

• Identifying opportunities for supporting nature and biodiversity in the development of farming and land management practices in the UK.

Prospective postgraduate students who think they may be eligible to apply for the Centenary Award can find all Information about the scheme, along with an application form, on NFU Mutual’s website.