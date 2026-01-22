Agri-tech boost as government vows to simplify farm regulation

Red tape holding back agri-tech innovation will be cut under new government plans, as ministers move to simplify farming regulation and boost growth across the sector.

The government said it is on a “significant drive” to streamline rules across key industries, pledging to reduce the administrative cost of regulation by 25%.

As part of its Industrial Strategy, regulatory reviews will simplify farming and agri-tech rules, cutting duplication, reducing paperwork and supporting innovation while retaining essential protections.

Agri-tech was identified as a key growth area in the strategy, published last year, alongside a commitment to continued investment in the Farming Innovation Programme.

The NFU said the move followed sustained lobbying and welcomed the recognition of agri-tech as a ‘frontier industry’ with the potential to drive productivity and growth.

Responding to the announcement, NFU Deputy President David Exwood said: “We welcome the government’s recognition of agri-tech as a key driver of growth, and any steps that reduce duplication and support innovation are always positive to see.”

He added: “Better, smarter regulation has huge potential to unlock progress across our sector, and it’s good to see this direction of travel.”

Mr Exwood said the union would continue engaging with ministers, while pressing for a more stable policy environment for farm businesses.

“We will continue engaging with the government on this work, while simultaneously pressing for a policy environment that gives farm businesses the stability they need to contribute fully to the UK’s growth ambitions,” he said.

However, the NFU warned that easing regulation alone would not be enough to unlock the sector’s full potential.

It has told the Department for Business and Trade that low profitability, limited access to capital, poor digital connectivity and a lack of confidence to invest remain major barriers to the adoption of agri-tech.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the government was “placing big bets on the industries where Britain can win, backing our innovators with real firepower, and cutting the red tape that holds them back”.