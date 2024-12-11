Agri-tech firm hopes to scale-up software for autonomous farm robots

An upcoming agri-tech firm, which is developing safety software for autonomous agricultural robots, has announced it has raised millions in capital.

AgriRobot, based in Denmark, saw a successful first closing of its latest funding round, bringing the total capital raised to £2.5m.

The firm said it would fuel its mission to 'revolutionise' agriculture by enabling safe and efficient autonomous agricultural operations.

It is developing software that eliminates the need for human operators to monitor robots in the field.

Leveraging advanced technology from self-driving cars and last-mile delivery robots, the software ensures the safety of autonomous tractors and robots.

AgriRobot, which was founded in 2021, said this would pave the way for a 'new era of efficient and sustainable farming'.

The latest investment round was led by Norminal Ventures with participation from Tall Grass Ventures.

The funds will be used to accelerate the development of their safety software while they continue to raise additional capital.

“We are excited to announce this significant milestone for AgriRobot,” said Tommy Ertbølle Madsen, CEO at AgriRobot.

“This first close of our investment round will enable us to accelerate the development and deployment of our innovative software, helping farmers worldwide achieve safe and sustainable agricultural practices.”

Chris Edwards, managing partner at Tall Grass Ventures said the software would help farmers to increase efficiency, reduce labour costs, and enhance crop quality.

“With a highly technical and knowledgeable team, we are excited to watch as they bring functional safety to autonomous agricultural operations.”