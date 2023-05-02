Agri-tech firm secures £500k to develop portable instrument for semen analysis

A UK agri-tech firm has secured over £500,000 to accelerate the development of a portable instrument for semen analysis, which could save the industry millions each year.

The funding, secured by Edinburgh-based Dyneval, will be used to accelerate production of an automated and portable instrument for semen analysis that can be used anywhere.

Current methods for semen assessment used on farms produce user-dependent results and are not optimised for fresh and sex-sorted semen concentrations.

Across the industry there is no quality control standard for vets, farmers and AI technicians to check semen quality across the supply chain before reproduction.

Dyneval's Dynescan Semen Analyser provides new insights into the length of time for which sperm maintain motility in a warm, low oxygen environment that mimic in-vivo conditions.

Measurements of Sustained Motility Lifetime offer vets and farmers the opportunity to tailor breeding plans to optimise conception rates.

According to Dyneval, its technology could save the average UK dairy farmer £37,000 each year due to cost of poor conception rates which have fallen by 20% over the past 40 years.

And with its portable nature, the international growth of the agri-tech firm's products has seen it described as one of Scotland’s next big global exporters.

Supported by Alistair Lang and Ollie Hofford, from Thorntons’ Ventures and Innovation team, Dyneval have secured investment of £500,000 from Kelvin Capital, Scottish Enterprise, Gabriel Investments and Par Equity.

Dr Tiffany Wood, co-founder of Dyneval, said the additional round of funding would help to rapidly increase production of the technology.

She said: “Improving the efficiency of food production is more important than ever right now since the cost of living is rising, and it’s becoming more challenging for farmers to access grant funding.

"Improving production efficiency is a win-win since it helps farmers increase profits while reducing the carbon footprint of protein production.”

Alistair Lang said: “Agritech may not be the first sector you think of when looking at Scotland’s top exporting industries but it has an outstanding global reputation which is why many investors are now looking into the sector.

“Dyneval has already developed a reputation for its innovative technology which not only helps farmers reduce costs but also makes the industry more sustainable and secure.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing this business flourish and continue on its incredible growth journey.”