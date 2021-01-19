Agri universities to issue rent refunds to students

Numerous land-based universities and agri-colleges have confirmed they will issue rent refunds to students due to the UK's current lockdown.

The government is seeking to reduce the movement of students into and across the country to minimise transmission risks.

Current coronavirus advice is that students should not return to university campuses until at least February.

Harper Adams University said students whose courses will continue online, who are not permitted to return to university-owned accommodation, will receive refunds.

Students in catered accommodation will receive a refund for the catering element of their accommodation fees for the period 9-18 December 2020 as well as the full rent refund.

Harper Adams said those students in university-owned accommodation permitted to resume studies on campus will still be subject to full accommodation fees.

Vice-Chancellor Dr David Llewellyn said: “We wish to thank our students and their families for bearing with us while we developed our response to the national lockdown.

"We are pleased to have now confirmed our approach to campus accommodation charges and we will continue to communicate directly with students about their teaching and learning arrangements.”

The Royal Agricultural University (RAU) has also announced a rent refund for students who are unable to access on-campus accommodation.

In line with national government guidance, all courses offered at the RAU will be conducted online until at least the middle of February.

Although agriculture and land-based courses include significant practical elements, they currently do not meet the government’s exemption criteria for practical programmes that can include face-to-face teaching elements.

RAU has therefore confirmed that a refund will be provided to students who are not in their on-campus university accommodation for the period Sunday 3 January to Saturday 20 February 2021.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Joanna Price said: “I am pleased to inform you that the university has agreed that a refund will be provided to students who are not in their on-campus accommodation for the period Sunday 3 January to Saturday 20 February.”