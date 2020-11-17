Agricultural and croft land for sale in Argyll and Bute

Two separate blocks of farmland and a croft with permission for residential development in Argyll and Bute have been put on the market.

Scottish estate agency Galbraith is marketing three properties: The Croft at Tayvallich; the Land at Cardross and the Land at Millhouse.

The Croft at Tayvallich is an 18-acre registered croft benefiting from planning consent.

The property offers the potential to create a bespoke house in an elevated location just outside the village of Tayvallich on the Knapdale Peninsula.

It has views across the Taynish National Nature Reserve and the Sound of Jura to the west.

The croft is split into areas of rough grazing ground interspersed with terraced heathland and broadleaved woodland.

There is full planning permission for the demolition of the existing byre and construction of a single-storey residence with a water treatment plant and creation of a new access road.

The Croft at Tayvallich is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £100,000, with a closing date set for 12pm on Thursday 26 November.

The Land at Cardross is a productive area of grazing land extending to 7.80 acres (3.16 hectares), with views over the river Clyde.

It is bordered to the north by the A814 which links Cardross to Dumbarton and is bordered to the south by the North Clyde Railway Line.

The land has been classified as Grade 4.2 by The James Hutton Institute.

It is on the market for offers over £25,000, with a closing date set for 12pm on Thursday 19 November.

Lastly, the Land at Millhouse is a productive block of pasture land on the Cowal Peninsula, close to the settlement Tighnabruaich.

The subjects extend to approximately 6.97 acres (2.82 hectares) and lies just south of small village of Millhouse.

The land has been classified as Grade 4.1 by The James Hutton Institute and is currently all down to pasture.

It is split into two separate parcels, both benefiting from gated access from the adjoining public road and a combination of stone dykes and post and rylock boundary fencing

Harry Graham of Galbraith, who is handling the sales, said: “In each case this is a great opportunity to acquire land suitable for amenity or agricultural purposes in an attractive part of Scotland.

"The land at Millhouse and the land at Cardross are both in very scenic but accessible locations.

"The croft with planning permission in Tayvallich is situated within a beautiful harbour village much loved by tourists and the sailing community.”