Agricultural business failures surge 450% as pressure mounts

Agricultural business failures have surged by 450% as rising costs, subsidy changes and cashflow pressure push more companies into administration, new analysis shows.

Figures analysed by national law firm Shakespeare Martineau found that 11 agricultural companies entered administration in the first half of 2026, compared with just two in the same period last year.

The figures, based on data from The Gazette Official Public Record, come as UK administrations across all sectors reached their highest level since 2010.

Georgina Euden, agriculture legal director at Shakespeare Martineau, said farmers and landowners were facing a severe combination of pressures.

“Farmers and landowners are contending with a perfect storm,” she said.

Ms Euden said rising input costs, volatile commodity prices, changes to subsidy support and increasing regulatory burdens around environmental land management had all added pressure over several years, with some agricultural businesses now reaching “breaking point”.

“When an agricultural business fails, the impact extends far beyond the farm gate,” she said.

“It affects families, employees, local suppliers and the wider rural economy, as well as the long-term stewardship of the countryside.”

Ms Euden urged any farm business facing cashflow problems, lender pressure or uncertainty under the new subsidy regime to seek help before options narrow.

She said early intervention could give businesses more room to restructure, diversify, renegotiate agreements or plan succession.

“Once a business reaches crisis point, many of those opportunities disappear,” she said.

The agriculture figures form part of a wider national rise in company administrations, with 1,159 companies entering administration across the UK in the first six months of 2026.

That was up 48% from 783 in the same period last year and above the 940 recorded in the first half of 2019, meaning administrations have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Real estate saw the sharpest rise, while retail, manufacturing, hospitality and construction also remained under pressure.

The figures include several high-profile corporate failures, including car parking firm NCP.

Andy Taylor, partner and head of restructuring at Shakespeare Martineau, said the figures showed a significant worsening in business distress.

“This analysis represents a significant and worrying shift,” he said.

“For the first time since the pandemic, business failures have not only risen sharply but have surpassed pre-Covid levels.”

Mr Taylor said many businesses had spent recent years absorbing higher borrowing costs, inflationary pressures and increased operating expenses.

Although inflation has eased from its peak, he said the cumulative impact of those pressures, alongside weak economic growth and cautious consumer spending, was now feeding through into administration numbers.

“The sheer scale of the increase suggests many businesses have simply run out of options,” he said.

“Companies that have survived several years of sustained pressure are finally reaching a tipping point.”

Mr Taylor said the business environment remained “incredibly challenging”, with cost pressures still high, refinancing increasingly difficult for some firms and confidence fragile.

He said businesses should seek advice early rather than waiting until cashflow becomes critical.

“Our advice remains unchanged – seek professional advice early,” he said.

He added that directors who act at the first signs of financial difficulty have more options to restructure, protect value and, where possible, rescue the business.

For farm businesses, Ms Euden said early action could be especially important where subsidy changes, lender pressure, succession planning or diversification decisions are affecting long-term viability.