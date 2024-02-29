Agricultural college Writtle merges with Anglia Ruskin

Writtle University College has merged with Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) to provide a long-term future for the specialist land-based institution.

The college, established in 1893, has now become ARU Writtle, with the merger between the two having formally taken place on Thursday (29 February).

Over the next five years, ARU will invest £10m to improve the Writtle campus estate, near Chelmsford, and develop the education and research opportunities at ARU Writtle.

Writtle has particular expertise in the areas of agriculture, horticulture, equine and canine studies, and animal management.

ARU Writtle will continue to offer its full range of degree courses in these areas. Over 300 Writtle staff have joined ARU as part of the merger.

A specialist further education college, called Writtle College, has also been established to maintain the current course provision for 16-18-year-olds.

Professor Roderick Watkins, vice chancellor of ARU, said the merger was a significant milestone in the university's history.

“We are delighted to have merged with Writtle, and together we will build on their excellent reputation and vision to achieve sustained growth.

“Our collective academic expertise in fields including animal, environmental, health and sports sciences will help us to support and expand both education and research at the Writtle campus.

“What makes this merger so significant, and sets us up for future success, is our shared values, and how we place our students at the heart of our institutions."