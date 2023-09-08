Agricultural researchers hail UK rejoining EU Horizon project

Agricultural scientists and researchers have welcomed news that the UK will rejoin the EU's Horizon research collaboration programme.

The government has struck a deal for UK scientists to have access to the world’s largest multilateral research collaboration programme, Horizon Europe.

Funding research in areas from agricultural science, climate change and improving food security, it brings together scientists and companies from more than 40 countries.

Britain’s membership of the £85bn flagship science research programme was agreed as part of the post-Brexit trade deal in 2020.

However, the UK was blocked from taking it up due to the long running dispute over the Northern Ireland trading arrangements.

The new deal, which has been negotiated over the last six months, will give UK research institutions opportunities to lead work to develop new agricultural research projects and technologies.

Professor Mark Horton, vice-chancellor at the Royal Agricultural University (RAU), welcomed news that the UK will rejoin the programme.

He said: "The RAU has several Horizon Europe projects on animal welfare and farmer participation and we are all so excited that we can once again apply for new grants.

“The world is facing a climate and ecological emergency and, at the RAU, we have experts who are keen to be able to expand their research with our European colleagues.”

UK researchers will be able to apply for grants and bid to take part in projects, with certainty that the UK will be participating as a member for the remaining life of the programme to 2027.