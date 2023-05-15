Agricultural society launches this year's £1,000 student bursary

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society has announced a £1,000 bursary which is open to all qualifying students studying agriculture and related subjects.

The society's 2023 student bursary award has been launched to provide extra financial support to assist students whose family home is in the county.

The bursary is open to students studying agriculture, veterinary science, agricultural engineering, food technology, forestry or other subjects allied to agriculture.

The bursary is tax free and will be awarded to the student who, in the opinion of a panel of judges, has submitted the best dissertation on how the bursary will assist them to complete their course of study.

Last year’s winner was Rebecca Roberts from Camrose, Haverfordwest, who studied at Harper Adams University between 2019 and 2021 and is currently studying at Harper & Keele Veterinary School.

Whilst at university she worked on a local beef and sheep farm between her studies, where they lamb 300 ewes and she regularly fed the calves.

Brian Jones, president of the society, said has urged all Pembrokeshire students who study agricultural subjects to apply for this bursary.

"It won't only assist with your studies but will also give you great experiences, such as undertaking an interview which is a key employment skill.

"It will also assist in your future career within the agriculture industry," he said.

The society said qualifying students must not have won the bursary previously, and must be studying or has been accepted to study agriculture or allied subjects at a UK college or university at A-Level or higher.

The applicants' family home must also be in Pembrokeshire.

The winning candidate will be asked to give a short presentation at a future meeting of the society's show council.

To enter, students must submit a dissertation of 1,000 words entitled ‘How the bursary will assist my career progression.’

The closing date for applications is 1 July 2023.