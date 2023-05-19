Agricultural universities join forces to address industry challenges

Sixteen agricultural universities across the UK have joined forces to address farming industry challenges and further the impact of their research.

A new joint strategy outlines how the group of universities are working together to address the challenges that are currently faced within UK agriculture.

It was launched by the Agricultural Universities Council (AUC), which includes the likes of Scotland's Rural College, the Royal Agricultural University, and Hartpury, among 13 others.

It follows a year-long investigation by the AUC into the farming industry's priorities, current research activities and its strengths and weaknesses.

The collection of land-based universities will now take a number of steps to address the challenges faced by the agriculture industry.

These include to open research reporting between universities, better sector representation within UK universities, and increased co-ordination and knowledge exchange.

Universities will also assess the current state of research farms and identify where strategic investment is needed, as well as to bring together researchers at a new sector-wide conference.

Following the launch, NFU President Minette Batters said that science and research played 'a vital role' in improving the farming industry.

“I’m pleased that the leading universities also recognise their responsibilities and the opportunities to increase their value to farming through a coordinated research strategy.”

An independent advisory group chaired by Prof Charles Godfray provided guidance that shaped the AUC's new strategy.

This included NFU chief adviser of science, Dr Helen Ferrier, who said that the new strategy had the potential to be "more impactful".

“There are complex issues in the research that many of us have been grappling with for decades, and that have shifted over time, but I think this collaborative AUC strategy signals a significant step forward.

“I urge research funders to work with the AUC and the whole community to support the delivery of the strategy, and to incentivise and drive the actions needed to sustain long term impact.”