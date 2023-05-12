Agriculture leadership campaign soon launches to upskill industry

A campaign created to raise awareness about opportunities within the farming industry for those wishing to develop their leadership skills will soon launch.

For the third year running, social media campaign #AgriLeadershipWeek seeks to promotes management and leadership training in UK agriculture.

Running from 15-21 May 2023, it includes a webinar about promoting diversity as well as a week of takeovers on Twitter account @FarmersoftheUK, which has 70,000 followers.

According to a 2022 survey completed by TIAH (The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture), nearly 75% of employers have not carried out any formal management or leadership training themselves in the last three years.

Additionally, 42% of employers state that they are ‘somewhat or very unwilling' to employ people from a non-agricultural background.

Partners of #AgriLeadershipWeek, which includes the likes of TIAH, AHDB, the NFU and Nuffield among others, say the aim of the week is to drive awareness of the diverse range of courses.

The campaign also seeks to encourage everyone in the industry to develop their skills and support people from outside of the industry.

All members of the UK agriculture are being encouraged to get in touch with featured organisations for more details on how to take advantage of the options available.