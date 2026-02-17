Agriculture retains special status under dangerous goods regulations

Farmers have avoided tighter transport rules after the NFU secured continued exemptions from the Carriage of Dangerous Goods regulations.

The union confirmed it had been working with the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Carriage of Dangerous Goods Practitioners Forum to ensure agriculture retains its special status under the Carriage of Dangerous Goods (CDG) framework.

Without the exemptions, many farms could have faced stricter licensing, training and compliance requirements when transporting fuel and certain fertilisers — materials used routinely in day-to-day operations across thousands of agricultural businesses.

The CDG regulations govern the safe movement of hazardous goods across the UK and set out requirements on quantities, vehicle standards and procedures in the event of a spill or other incident. The framework aligns with wider national and international transport safety standards.

The NFU said it had held regular discussions with the DfT and police representatives to underline the importance of preserving regulatory flexibility for farming businesses.

Maintaining the existing allowances means farmers and growers can continue transporting essential goods with fewer administrative burdens, while still meeting safety obligations.

Alongside the agreement, the NFU has worked with the DfT and the practitioners’ forum to produce agriculture-specific guidance aimed at supporting compliance and best practice.

The guidance covers driver and vehicle requirements, load security measures and practical advice on transporting fuel, bowsers and intermediate bulk containers. It is intended to help farmers avoid enforcement issues while maintaining high safety standards.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood welcomed the decision, saying it would ease pressure on farm businesses at a challenging time.

“At a time when the agriculture industry faces immense pressures, I’m really pleased that the DfT has taken our feedback on board and maintained these exemptions,” he said.

“This means farmers and growers can continue the safe, efficient and cost-effective transportation of goods which are vital to the day-to-day business of producing food.”

He stressed that although the continued allowances remove a barrier, safety remains paramount.

“While the exemptions remove a barrier, they still require careful movement. Nothing is more important than working safely, and this guidance will help farmers and growers work safely and efficiently.”

The union said maintaining flexibility while prioritising safety was essential to keeping food production moving and ensuring rural businesses can operate without unnecessary disruption.