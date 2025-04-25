Agriculture students urged to apply for grants to support studies

Agriculture students in England and Wales are being encouraged to apply for financial support to help cover the cost of their studies.

The Deakin and Combe Memorial Trust is now accepting applications for educational grants for the 2025-2026 academic year.

These are available to students pursuing agriculture-related courses, as well as those whose parents or grandparents have contributed to the industry.

The trust was first formed in 1944 in memory of George Deakin, vice president of the NFU and chair of the Pigs Marketing Board, who was tragically killed in 1943.

For this year, the closing date for applications is 1 September 2025, with successful applicants receiving their grants by the end of October 2025.

Last year, grants ranged from £500 to £1,000 and were awarded for various educational expenses, including training courses, laptops, and books.

Applications are also being opened from previous recipients who have reported on how their previous grants were utilised.

To apply, those interested can download the application form [PDF] or contact rachel.harper@nfu.org.uk for further details.