AgriScot opens entries for UK's longest-running silage contest

Silage stars are once again stepping into the spotlight, as entries open for the 25th AgriScot Silage Competition – the longest-running contest of its kind in the UK.

Since its launch, more than 3,000 farmers have taken part, making it a cornerstone of the agricultural calendar. Hundreds of entries now pour in each year, with competitors vying for top honours across four categories: Young Farmer (for those aged 30 and under), Beef Clamp, Dairy Clamp, and Big Bale.

The contest follows a rigorous two-part process. Initially, judges examine detailed silage analyses submitted by email, focusing on key indicators such as metabolisable energy, crude protein and dry matter, as well as cut dates.

The best five entries in each category are then subject to a second round of analysis, which narrows the field to three finalists.

From there, it’s over to the live stage. Fresh samples will be assessed at AgriScot on 19 November, where this year’s judges, livestock farmers David Lawrie and James Baillie, will not only select the winners but also explain their choices in front of an audience.

Prizes include Watson Seeds Castle Mixtures – with 10 acres awarded to each category winner, and five and two acres respectively for second and third place.

Organiser Andrew Best, Seed Specialist at Watson Seeds, noted the unusual difficulties faced by farmers this year. “Every growing year is different but the weather through this silage season is a complete contrast to last year,” he said. With a prolonged dry spell hitting spring and summer, grass growth slowed dramatically.

He added that those who opted for an early cut in May “will have had better quality silage” and created opportunities for further cuts, whereas later harvesting ran into drought-related problems, “leading to a reduction in quality”.

Despite these hurdles, Best highlighted the competition’s wider value. “It also highlights the importance of knowing your silage so you can supplement according to the fluctuating weather conditions. It is a competition that recognises the input and hard work that goes into making silage and why it matters.”

For AgriScot chair, Gilmour Lawrie, the event is about more than technical excellence. “The silage competition is one of the longest standing events at AgriScot and consistently draws interest from attendees,” he said.

While producing top-quality forage is always the aim, he stressed that success in competition “offers valuable recognition and reinforces the hard work and expertise behind the achievement”.

Entries for the first stage are now open and must be submitted by 24 October. Competitors are reminded to seek permission from silage owners before entering and to ensure that samples will be available for fresh judging if they progress to the finals.

Submissions should be emailed to Andrew Best at abest@watsonseeds.com