Agritechnica cancelled due to 'deteriorating' pandemic

Agritechnica will not take place next year due to the 'deteriorating' Covid-19 pandemic situation, the event's organisers have confirmed.

The conditions for hosting one of the world's leading agricultural machinery exhibitions 'are no longer fulfilled', DLG (German Agricultural Society) said on Monday.

The agri-machinery trade show was due to take place on 27 February 2022, and organisers were expecting more than 2,000 exhibitors.

But the next show has been pushed back by well over a year, and is now rescheduled to take place from 12 to 18 November 2023.

DLG said the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, partners, members and staff was 'a top priority'.

Dr Reinhard Grandke, DLG CEO said: “A justified exceptional situation has arisen, under which the trouble-free execution of Agritechnica is no longer possible.

"Together with the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association and the trade fair’s exhibitor advisory board, and following many discussions with both exhibitors and visitors, we have therefore decided to cancel next year’s Agritechnica.

"We have made this decision respecting our responsibilities towards the health and safety of all. We deeply regret the cancellation."

He added: "Many of our exhibitors, partners, visitors and members, as well as the entire DLG team, have already invested in extensive preparations.

"Our focus is now on preparing Agritechnica 2023 as well as the other national and international DLG events and trade fairs that are scheduled for next year.”