AgriWebb backs net zero with £99 farm management software

Agri-tech firm AgriWebb has unveiled new pricing of its farm management software to support farmers to reduce their carbon footprint and increase profitability.

The livestock management software, which launched in the UK last year, has a new price of £99.

The technology is used by a wide range of farmers, from small businesses to larger enterprise operations.

It digitises record keeping and provides actionable insights from farm data, helping to increase productivity, traceability and sustainability.

The NFU have called for greater awareness of new technology to help farms maximise margins and reduce carbon footprints.

It highlighted that now is the right time to review the latest cost-effective tools available to help farmers prosper in increasingly tough conditions, as well as contribute to 'net zero by 2040'.

Phil Hambling, head of food and farming at the union, said affordable, reliable and practical technology was becoming increasingly important for farm businesses.

"Good farm data management can support improved decision making, productive output and environmental performance.

"These are some of the key elements of our net zero ambition for 2040,” he said.

In a February 2021 survey of AgriWebb users across the UK, 94% said they would recommend the software to other farmers.

More than half (52%) said the software provides data to simplify the inspection process and nearly three-quarters (73%) said it is helping to improve farm efficiency.

Campbell Mauchan, UK General Manager at AgriWebb, explained that the British farming industry had a digital future.

"We’ve worked closely with British farmers to understand their goals and barriers around farm management software and we’re doing whatever we can to reduce barriers.

"We want more farmers to easily capture data and make meaningful changes to the way they farm based on having clear insights.

"We know thousands have less than 500 animals and so accessible pricing is vitally important to help more on their digital journey.”

The platform, ground-tested in the hands of 100 early adopter beef and sheep farmers prior to UK launch, has been developed to meet demanding requirements.

For example, AgriWebb integrates with all government databases across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Data entered into the app automatically syncs with the user’s government account, removing the need to regularly log in, and simplifying potentially stressful audits.

AgriWebb can be used anywhere, anytime, both online or offline, on a single farm or across multiple sites.

The £99 per year ‘Essentials’ package provides a wide range of features to unlimited users on one farm.