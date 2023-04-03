AHDB achieves target of reducing operational costs as part of pledge

The AHDB has achieved its target of reducing operational costs by £7.8m by the end of the 2022/23 financial year, as part of its pledge to reduce bureaucracy and costs.

As part of AHDB's two-year commitment, which is outlined in its change programme for 2021 to 2026' a total saving of £8.5m has been made.

This includes a non-pay related savings target of £300,000, through the reduction in governance costs related to the Horticulture and Potatoes sectors and the closure of a satellite office.

AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir said the levy board was 'determined' to build a more efficient organisation.

“I am pleased to confirm we have exceeded the savings target we set ourselves," he said.

"This shows we are determined to build a leaner, more efficient organisation that delivers effectively and offers better value for money for levy payers.

AHDB has been through a radical period of change, including the recent launch of the new strategies for the Beef & Lamb, Cereals and Oilseeds, Dairy and Pork sectors.

Mr Saphir said the levy board's key priority remained on 'making a positive difference' to farm businesses across the country.

“This includes supporting farmers to remain viable despite changes to farm support, protecting the reputation of our industry, improving animal health and welfare and identifying new export opportunities.”